Search
News
Sports & Health
Culture
Opinions
Features
Distractions
Volunteer
Need Advice?
Campus Map
Contact
Advertise
About
Fake news highlights of 2016
I scream, you scream: We all scream for dank memes
Why a dry January should be a 2017 resolution for you
Psychedelic therapy a progressive field for U of S
Just like an open book: Campaign increases knowledge of open textbooks
Fake news highlights of 2016
Best of the best
I scream, you scream: We all scream for dank memes
With essays, assignments and late term exams keeping students shut off from the rest of the world, when would be better to discuss the one thing that keeps us all interconnected in these troubling times? Of course I speak of the magic power of memes.
Why a dry January should be a 2017 resolution for you
January is is a time when many students consider setting resolutions for the new year.
Psychedelic therapy a progressive field for U of S
Despite being used for spiritual and medical purposes for thousands of years, psychedelics have become almost entirely dismissed as a viable medicinal option in the last century. In recent years, however, public perceptions about these medicines have begun to change for the better.
Just like an open book: Campaign increases knowledge of open textbooks
University students incur large expenses in pursuit of a degree, and one of the major costs is textbooks.
Muslim and Catholic women: STM hosts interfaith dialogue
In the wake of the recent United States election, many students at the University of Saskatchewan are concerned about the rise of Islamophobia and intolerance toward visible minorities.
Universities aren’t at fault when their students are assholes
Queen’s University is investigating a racist costume party held by students after photos from the event made the rounds of social media and news outlets. While this behavior warrants consequences, their university should not be the institution to deliver them.
U of S alumni publishes first comic book
University of Saskatchewan alumni Scott Boyce’s first comic book, Antique Books, is beautifully crafted and breathes eerie life into an expertly crafted horror story.
Healthy study snacks that pass the test
Soon, University of Saskatchewan students will be thrown into final exams season. This is a place where anything goes — into your stomach, that is.
Holidays for the Heart: U of S students share their holiday traditions
As final exams draw strikingly near, anxiety at the University of Saskatchewan grows, and yet students can take heart in the fact that the holidays are just around the corner.
A YEAR IN SPORTS
2016 was a year that produced a number of unlikely events.
Album of the Week: An Odd Entrances by Thee Oh Sees
the San Francisco elite garage band's new album
Fake News: New study shows this probably won’t get any better
A recent study conducted at the University of Saskatchewan has delivered findings that are raising eyebrows.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7